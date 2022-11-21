A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

RAMONA, Calif. — A driver struck a pedestrian who was walking across the traffic lanes of State Route 67 on Monday, said the California Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old male was driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra northbound on SR 67, south of Rancho De Oro Drive, shortly before 1:20 a.m. when an unidentified male was also walking across the highway.

The driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid the pedestrian and the right front of his vehicle struck the man in the northbound lane, CHP said. The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene following the crash and CHP said it was determined that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The northbound lanes of State Route 67 were closed for about one hour for an investigation of the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact please contact Officer Jared Grieshaber at 619-401-2000.