SAN DIEGO – A 27-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup truck driver in San Ysidro, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 27-year-old man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck as he was walking northbound in the middle of the 300 block of Mesa Avenue, San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien said. The area is just east of Interstate 805 and a short distance north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported.

Few other details were released, but police determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash, O’Brien said.

The investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division is ongoing.