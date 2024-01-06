SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Normal Heights Saturday evening.

San Diego Police responded to calls for a vehicle vs pedestrian accident on Felton Street and Adams Avenue in Normal Heights at 6:17 p.m. Saturday.

The San Diego Police watch commander confirmed to FOX 5 the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SDPD say the driver stayed at the scene; there is no word on what caused the accident or if any charges will be filed at this time.

SDPD are on the scene, and have closed off westbound Adams Avenue from Felton Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.