Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 63-year-old female pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The woman was walking across Paradise Valley Road in the middle of the 7800 block at 9:29 p.m. Friday when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her and fled the scene, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered pelvic and tibia/fibula fractures and was taken to the hospital, Heims said. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

San Diego traffic division officers were investigating the incident.

