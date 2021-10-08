Pedestrian seriously hurt in Grant Hill crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man walking across a street had both his legs broken after being struck by an SUV in Grant Hill, police said Friday.

The pedestrian in his 50s was walking across the street when a 39-year- old woman in a black Chevy Equinox hit him in lane one of Market Street at the intersection of 29th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Police confirmed both of the victim’s legs were broken in the accident.

No other information was released. The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.