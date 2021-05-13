Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by driver in Point Loma

A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Point Loma, local police said. (San Diego Police Department via Twitter)

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Point Loma, local police said.

The collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rosecrans and Hugo Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. Not much information about the crash was immediately available, but police said the driver remained at the scene.

Southbound traffic at 1400 Rosecrans St. between Hugo Street and North Harbor Drive will be closed “until further notice,” the department said in a tweet.

It’s the second serious injury accident in the same area this week after a pedestrian was hit and killed near there on Tuesday. In that instance, the pedestrian, who was not identified by police, died at the scene while the 21-year-old driver was not hurt, police said.

