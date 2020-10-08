Pedestrian killed while crossing street

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A 75-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while attempting to cross an El Cajon street, police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on South Mollison Avenue just south of Main Street, El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said.

Investigators determined a 75-year-old pedestrian was crossing South Mollison westbound outside of a marked crosswalk when the victim was struck by a four-door Acura heading southbound in the far right lane of South Mollison Avenue, Taub said.

“It appears an uninvolved vehicle may have slowed for the pedestrian, which drew the (Acura) driver’s attention,” the lieutenant said.

The victim, whose name and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Taub said.

The Acura driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.