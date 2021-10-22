Pedestrian killed in Linda Vista hit-and-run crash with SUV

SAN DIEGO – A male pedestrian was killed Friday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Diego’s Linda Vista neighborhood, police said.

San Diego police were called about 7:45 p.m. after the man was hit in the northbound lane of Linda Vista Road near Genesee Avenue, a watch commander told FOX 5. Video from OnScene.TV showed officers marking evidence along Linda Vista Road while a lone white sneaker remained in the street.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Not much is known about the vehicle that hit him other than it being a possibly dark-colored SUV, authorities said.

Other information about the incident was not immediately available.