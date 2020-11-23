Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — Police say one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a police station in Logan Heights Monday night.

Officers were called to Imperial Avenue near 25th Street around 9 p.m. Investigators believe a driver hit a man in the middle of the street then took off. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash happened right near the San Diego Police Department Central Division substation. Debris was scattered across the road as officers gathered evidence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.