ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.

Escondido police said the collision happened around 5:22 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Broadway.

It is not clear if the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk, but the driver did remain at the scene, said Officer Witholt.

Witholt said officers did not detain the driver and are cooperating with them.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck are still not known. Police have only identified the deceased as an adult.