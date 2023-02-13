SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old pedestrian was injured in a hit and run accident last night in North Park, San Diego Police officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, the pedestrian was crossing north to south near 2800 El Cajon Boulevard. Signs posted in the area where she crossed said no pedestrian crossing, police said.

She was hit by a car in the westbound lands of El Cajon Boulevard. The driver then fled the scene.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident, including two fractured ribs and a laceration to the head.

The vehicle of the driver that hit the pedestrian was described as “possibly dark colored.” No additional information is available about the car or the driver.

Police officials said they are considering this incident a felony hit and run.

SDPD encourages anyone with information related to the incident to contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.