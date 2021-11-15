Pedestrian in wheelchair hit, killed by Amtrak train

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a northbound Amtrak train Monday in Carlsbad, local authorities said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was struck by the train at the grade crossing at Carlsbad Village Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the department’s North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the report of a pedestrian crash just before 5 p.m.

Few details have been shared about the circumstances of the incident, but the man was deceased at the time officers from the Carlsbad Police Department arrived, sheriff’s deputies said.

The result of the crash caused delays for travelers utilizing the North County Transit District’s Coaster service and the Amtrak Surfliner.

The incident is under investigation with the manner of death be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.