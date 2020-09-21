Pedestrian hit while crossing downtown intersection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 44-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning when she was struck by a car in downtown San Diego, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Kettner Boulevard and West Broadway, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A 44-year-old woman was walking northbound on Kettner Boulevard in the east crosswalk when she was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by a 25-year-old man heading westbound on Broadway through a green light, Delimitros said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and a wrist fracture, the officer said. The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.