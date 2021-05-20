Pedestrian hit, killed on SR-94 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on state Route 94 in Spring Valley, authorities said Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound SR-94 near Kenwood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. No details about the victim were available.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, but no details about the driver were available.

