Pedestrian hit, killed on East County road

JAMUL, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Jamul, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Lyons Valley Road between Kae Crest and Monterey Crest Drive, California Highway Patrol officers reported. Not much information on the crash was available, but CHP said the victim died at the scene.

Neither the victim nor the driver of the vehicle were publicly identified.

The crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.