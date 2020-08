EL CAJON (CNS) — A pedestrian was killed on an East County highway Sunday morning when they were hit by at least two vehicles.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8, east of Mollison Avenue in El Cajon, according to California Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles, possibly a four-door sedan, sustained major damage to its left side, the CHP said.

A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m.