CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad, authorities said Monday.

The death occurred about 4:45 p.m. Sunday near La Costa Avenue and Highway 101, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The person’s gender and age were not available.