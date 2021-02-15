Train hits, kills pedestrian near Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian near Encinitas.

Rail operations are suspended as deputies investigate the crash at Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue. Chesterfield is closed between San Elijo and South Coast Highway 101.

Train Accident Update: Unfortunately the individual struck by the train is deceased. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Rail Enforcement Unit are responding to investigate the incident. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 15, 2021

The sheriff’s department said the person hit by the train has died. Investigators from the sheriff’s Rail Enforcement Unit are on the way to investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.