CARLSBAD, Calif. — One person was killed Monday night after being hit by a train in North County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident marks the second deadly train collision at this location in April.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on the train tracks south of Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad when a North County Transit District Coaster train collided with a pedestrian on the tracks.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to the scene. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene by authorities.

The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation and the sheriff’s department asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or download the P3 anonymous tip app.

No information was immediately available regarding the person was killed. Their identity and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.