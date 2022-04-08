ENCINITAS, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday by a commuter train in North County, sheriff’s deputies said.

The North Coastal Transit District Coaster train struck the person about 8:30 a.m. near the La Costa Avenue overpass, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Campbell said in a release.

Few details are yet available about the crash, but Campbell said the pedestrian died at the scene. The person was not publicly identified by authorities.

The sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit is investigating.

Those with information about the crash were asked to call the sheriff’s departments’ non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.