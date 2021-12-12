Pedestrian hit, killed by driver on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian walking on the San Diego Interstate 5 Freeway was killed by a vehicle Sunday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on the 5 Freeway near Sampson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man apparently died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on whether the driver stopped at the scene.

Caltrans reports the right lanes on southbound I-5 south of State Route 75 near the San Diego-Coronado Bridge have been blocked due to the traffic collision.

