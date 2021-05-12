Driver hits, kills pedestrian near Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian crossing a street in a crosswalk in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood was struck by a vehicle and killed, authorities said Wednesday morning.

The victim was crossing westbound from the east side of the 1400 block of Rosecrans Street about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle on the south edge of the crosswalk, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, died at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle involved was not hurt, Heims said.

