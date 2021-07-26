Pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak Surfliner train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train at the Carlsbad Village Station in Carlsbad, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when a northbound Amtrak train passed through the station at approximately 84 mph and struck a man. The Sherriff’s Department said the track speed for that location is 90 mph.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Carlsbad Fire Department.

Deputies are investigating the incident and the identification of the victim is still unknown.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.