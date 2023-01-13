CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.

Authorities responded to a traffic collision, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, at the intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Officers found the pedestrian injured at the scene, but officials say he was alert and communicating.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian was struck by a Lexus sports utility vehicle. Police said the driver of the Lexus, a 59 year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard was closed for several hours for an investigation of the scene, but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.

The Carlsbad Police Department is seeking additional witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call accident investigator, Officer Adam Bentley, at 442-339-5559 or email him at adam.bentley@carlsbadca.gov.