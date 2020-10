EL CAJON (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday evening outside a bar in the unincorporated Alpine area, east of El Cajon.

The crash occurred near the Casino Inn Bar and Grill, 1155 Alpine Blvd., near Tavern Road, about 10:55 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear if the victim was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.