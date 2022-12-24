A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town, said SDFD. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Upon arrival, fire officials found a man in the gravel between the train tracks at the Old Town Transit Center, located at 4005 Taylor St. He was transported to a local trauma center with significant injuries.

Officials say it’s unknown at this time how the man ended up in the path of the train. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and SDFD said the involved COASTER will be stopped on the tracks for several hours.

North County Transit District representatives were called to the scene and will be handling alternative transportation for the passengers on the train, SDFD said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Street at Pacific Highway will be closed down for roughly three hours, according to an alert issued by California Highway Patrol.