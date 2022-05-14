SAN MARCOS — A woman was killed Friday night from injuries she sustained after being hit by a vehicle in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening deputies and medical personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mission Road near Barham Drive, according to a news release from the San Marcos Sheriff’s station.

An adult female was hit by an SUV while supposedly crossing Mission Road illegally, SDSO said. She suffered significant injuries to her head and body.

Responders at the scene transported the woman to Palomar Hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

DUI and speeding were not suspected to be a factor in the the incident, according to preliminary reports from the Sheriff’s San Marcos Traffic Division.

The identity of the woman has not been released by officials.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the San Marcos Traffic Division at (760) 510-5200.