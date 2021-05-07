Pedestrian hit by car in City Heights critically injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 55-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized this morning with a life-threatening head injury he sustained when he was struck by a car while walking in lanes of traffic in City Heights.

The man was walking in the northbound lane of the 4200 block of Poplar Street, near Fairmount Avenue, about 9:25 p.m. Thursday when he was hit from behind by a 2021 Toyota Corolla, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening head wound and injured foot, Heims said.

