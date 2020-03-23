Pedestrian fatally hit on I-8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally stuck on Interstate 8 Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle around 8:15 p.m., the CHP reported.

The body was found near the center divider. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, the CHP said.

The crash was blocking two lanes and the CHP issued a SigAlert at 8:35 p.m.