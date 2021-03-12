Man killed by speeding driver in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A man was hit and killed by a speeding car in El Cajon Friday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at South Anza Street and Gray Drive, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Heartland Fire Department confirmed that a pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, died at the scene.

The victim was crossing Anza to his parked car when a gray 2020 Infiniti sedan speeding northbound hit him, throwing him about 180 feet from the crash scene and into a nearby yard, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

The Infiniti continued northbound until it crashed into a parked vehicle a few blocks away on South Anza Street, Taub said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. At this point, it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Taub said.

ECPD is working a serious traffic collision at Anza St and Gray Dr. Anza will be shut down between Washington Ave and Chase Ave for an extended time. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Zz0rqE5nPZ — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 13, 2021

It was unclear whether the victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

South Anza Street was closed for an extended period after the crash.