Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Ramona area

RAMONA (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck on a residential road in the Ramona area near San Diego Country Estates Tuesday evening.

The person was struck about 7:30 p.m. in the 24100 block of Barona Mesa Road, near San Vicente Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire personnel responded and performed CPR on the victim, whose name was not released, but the victim died at the scene, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, which said the victim was possibly a teenager.

Additional information was not immediately available.