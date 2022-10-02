Two San Diego Police Department vehicles seen on Friday, July 8, 2022. (KSWB file)

SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old male pedestrian died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling northbound on Euclid Avenue.

The San Diego Police Department received the call around 6:17 a.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street at 1600 Euclid Avenue from west to east, when the vehicle struck him.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his fatal injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and the driver was not injured.

Anyone with information related to the fatal injury accident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back later for updates.