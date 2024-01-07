OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A person crossing SR-76 in Oceanside was hit and killed by a car Sunday night, Oceanside Police report.

Officers from the Oceanside Police Department responded to calls for a car vs pedestrian accident Sunday at 6:23 p.m.

The police report details that the pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was crossing the highway from south to north near the intersection with Canyon Drive when they were hit by a white Toyota Prius traveling west.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Caltrans San Diego, westbound SR-76 from Benet Road to Canyon Drive is closed due to the accident.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to answer police questions. Police say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this accident.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.