SAN DIEGO — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mira Mesa on Saturday afternoon, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say an unidentified woman was crossing westbound in the north crosswalk on Jade Coast Drive at 10200 Camino Ruiz around 1:30 p.m. when an individual driving a Cadillac STS failed to stop at a red light, striking the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene northbound, according to police.

The pedestrian sustained numerous injuries throughout her body, including a significant brain bleed. Officials say she is not expected to survive.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.