SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say a 25-year-old woman was driving her 2009 Nissan Versa westbound in the 5400 block of Linda Vista Road shortly before 2:15 a.m. when a 50 to 60-year-old male pedestrian was crossing at 5400 Linda Vista Road.

According to police, the man stepped into the drivers path and was struck. Authorities say the female driver then fled the scene.

The male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but police say he’s not expected to survive.

The female driver later returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

Traffic Investigations will be handling the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.