Paying tribute to local hero for Memorial Day

KEARNY MESA – American Legion Post 460 in Kearny Mesa is named after U.S Navy pilot Albert J. Hickman, a pilot who sacrificed his life to save hundreds of others when his plane malfunctioned in 1959.

Post 460 Commander Bryan Trum says pilot Hickman made the ultimate sacrifice, “The plane was going down, there was a school yard full of kids and he took it to the ground to save the children.”

Pilot Hickman was 21-years-old when his aircraft went out of control as he was headed back to his home base in Miramar.

Hickman realized he was headed toward Hawthorne Elementary School in Clairemont and decided to steer the plane away.

“If he bailed out, he didn’t know what would have happened to the plane, but he is a hero,” said Trum.

According to Post 460, Hickman was too close to the ground to eject, and died in the crash, saving hundreds of lives in the process.

“When we had a dedication at Mount Soledad, one of the little girls – that was a little girl on the playground was there to eulogies him,” said Trum.

Hickman Elementary in Mira Mesa was named after the pilot and states in their website, “Our school remembers and honors his sacrifice and seeks to continue his legacy of heroism.”

Pilot Hickman crashed on December 4th 1959; a piece of the aircraft is inside the post.

“The aircraft archeologist group said that must be part of that plane left, but they found that piece of the cockpit,” said Trum.

Pilot Hickman awarded the highest non-combat decoration for heroism ‘The Navy and Marine Corps’ medal.

On this Memorial Day weekend, Trum hopes Americans can pay tribute to those fallen heroes.

“I just want you to think about all the people that never came home and think about, freedom isn’t free,” said Trum.