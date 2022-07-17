SAN DIEGO – Heroes big and small showed up Sunday at the 10th annual PAWmicon, an adoption and fundraising event, held by the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The event was held at the Town and Country Resort in Hotel Circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included pets, owners, and workers dressed head to toe in superhero gear.

This was the first year since 2019 that the adoption event was held in person after two years of going virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Planned as a cute adoption gimmick, the promotion drew the attention of fans and animal-lovers across the city, eventually blossoming into an annual event that has grown in pup-ularity and gained global attention with each passing year,” organizers said.

Organizers hope the event reminds San Diegans that anyone can be a real life hero.

