SAN DIEGO — Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.

Under the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), around $10 million is available for customers who are past due on payments.

SDG&E said close to $7 million of that money, which was allocated for 2021 through 2022, is set to expire on June 30 of this year, which is why struggling San Diegans should act now to take advantage of those funds before it’s too late.

Those who qualify for LIHEAP could receive anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars — it all depends on income amount, household size and past due balances. More information on eligibility guidelines can be found here.

Need help with your LIHEAP application? SDG&E said it will host program specialists at its Escondido branch office, located at 644 West Ave., in the coming weeks to help guide customers through the process. Spanish assistance will be available.

Local nonprofit organization Campesinos Unidos, Inc. (CUI) is also working with SDG&E to help customers with LIHEAP applications. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at CUI’s San Diego office, located at 885 Gateway Center Way, Ste 103. Schedule your meeting by calling 619-391-9790.

For applications to be processed on-site, the following documentation is required:

— Applicant ID and Social Security card (hard copy).

— Proof of income for all household members 18 and older for the last 30 days (pay stubs, award letters, etc.).

— If applicable, proof of any assistance (i.e., food stamps, cash aid, WIC).

— Household members without income must be present to sign an affidavit.

SDG&E customers can also call 211 SAN DIEGO for more information about LIHEAP and other assistance programs that are available.