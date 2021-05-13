Passersby help free biker trapped under motorcycle after crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when he lost control of his bike on Interstate 15 in Escondido, and people who witnessed the crash jumped in to help.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound I-15 north of state Route 78, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The man was riding his motorcycle in the far left lane on the southbound highway when traffic suddenly slowed and the rider locked up his brakes, his motorcycle overturned and he slid to a stop in the center divide, Latulippe said.

The motorcycle ended up on top of him, but passersby stopped and lifted the motorcycle off of him, the officer said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including multiple broken bones, Latulippe said.

