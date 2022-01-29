4 arrested on vandalism charges after San Diego Zoo Skyfari ride shuts down for over an hour

File – A sign at the entrance to the San Diego Zoo.

SAN DIEGO – Four people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of vandalizing the Skyfari Aerial Tram at the San Diego Zoo, triggering a shutdown and causing some passengers to be stuck on the ride for over an authorities say.

The four men arrested were all aged between 20 and 24 years old, according to San Diego police. A San Diego Zoo spokeswoman told FOX 5 the four were “rocking back and forth” in their gondola, which caused the system to shut down automatically.

Their identities were not made publicly available. Details about the extent of the damage to the ride were not immediately known.

Fire crews were called in to rescue more than 100 passengers from the gondola ride, which typically runs about 20 minutes in length, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said in a tweet.

Firefighters remained on the scene until all guests were safely on the ground as of 4:34 p.m., the agency said.

No injuries were reported.

