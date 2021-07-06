Passenger on flight from San Diego fined for violating mask rules, drinking own alcohol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Federal Aviation Administration announced $119,000 in civil penalties Tuesday against nine passengers for “unruly behavior,” including one traveler who flew out of San Diego and ignored flight rules and regulations regarding face masks and alcohol.

The FAA levied a $13,000 fine against the passenger on a Jan. 29 flight from San Diego to Las Vegas. The unnamed passenger “repeatedly removed her face mask and ignored crew instruction to wear it properly,” according to the federal agency, which said she also drank alcohol that the airline didn’t serve, in violation of FAA regulations.

The fines are part of the FAA’s zero tolerance policy adopted earlier this year regarding passengers who disrupt flights.

Since the beginning of the year, the FAA says it has received 3,271 reports regarding disruptive passengers, including 2,475 reports of passengers refusing to comply with federal facemask mandates. Out of those reports, the FAA says it has identified 540 cases of potential violations and initiated enforcement actions in 83 cases.

More than $682,000 in fines have been levied against passengers during that timeframe.

Another San Diego-related passenger incident occurred in May, when a woman struck a flight attendant in the face. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after the plane landed at San Diego International Airport.

