SAN DIEGO – A 19-year-old man who was one of two passengers killed in a crash this week that landed on the shore of Torrey Pines State Beach was publicly identified Wednesday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Joshua Adonai Manzanares was not wearing a seatbelt late Monday when the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and crashed through a guardrail on the west side of North Torrey Pines Road. Their vehicle went over the ledge bordering the street and overturned on the embankment before coming to a stop on the beach, San Diego police said.

Manzanares, a Lake Elsinore resident, was one of five people in the car, including the driver. He and another passenger were ejected and both later pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said.

None of the other four people, all aged between 18-19 years old, have been publicly named.

The two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries while the driver has minor injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki called the crash “an absolute tragic event.”

“We have two people that have lost their lives,” Sharki told FOX 5’s Clara Benitez. “We have two people who are dead and shouldn’t be. We have three people who are in the hospital and if this is something that was preventable, that just makes it all the more tragic.”

It is not yet known how the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was a 2020 Subaru WRX sports car, according to police. Investigators suspect DUI to have been a factor and Sharki said police also believe “the speed was excessive.”

“People can kind of infer how fast that vehicle was going to leave the roadway to land as far as it did from the roadway and with the kind of damage it had to it,” Sharki said.

Further details on the crash investigation were not immediately shared.

FOX 5’s Clara Benitez and Jacqueline Sarkissian contributed to this report.