SAN DIEGO — A Fourth of July holiday bonus for beachgoers in Imperial Beach as the beach north of the IB Pier is back open.

The entire beach has been closed pretty much all year because of sewage spills and contamination from the Tijuana River.

Warning signs to stay out of the water are still posted south of the pier, but locals will take whatever beach they can get.

The constant closures are frustrating for IB residents like Ed Vogel who went a few miles north for a beach walk in Coronado.

Contamination and closures have also affected Coronado beaches, which have been open since around Memorial Day.

John Duncan is a Coronado City councilmember who is on a city subcommittee dealing with the sewage water issues and is a new citizen board member with the International Boundary and Water Commission — the agency which runs an international wastewater treatment plant at the border.

Duncan says problems with the contamination spills aren’t going away anytime soon.

“The current water treatment station down at the border, that’s run by the IBWC, is broken, it’s not functioning properly, the collectors aren’t working so even the plant we have now is not working and they announced a month ago that they’re $150 million behind in maintenance projects to make that work,” Duncan said.

So that problem is not going away for now. People are happy there’s been a small improvement with water conditions.

On another note with the pier, it’s closing Monday at 8 p.m. as crews are getting ready for a fireworks show from the pier. That goes off Tuesday night at 9 p.m.