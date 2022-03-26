SAN DIEGO – Parts of El Cajon Boulevard are currently closed in North Park as detectives with the San Diego Police Department investigate a fatal stabbing, authorities say.

According to SDPD, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. near the Mobil gas station at the corner of Texas Street and El Cajon Boulevard. Police have currently shut down El Cajon Boulevard between Louisiana Street and Arizona Street, as well as Texas Street between Meade Avenue and Howard Avenue.

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours as SDPD’s Homicide Unit investigates the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.