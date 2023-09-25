EL CAJON, Calif. — A registered sex offender on parole was arrested again in El Cajon on Sunday after allegedly exposing himself to an underage girl, police said.

Around 1 p.m., authorities received a report about the incident involving a 17-year-old girl in the 100 block of Broadway.

The girl, who works nearby, informed police that a man had come into her workplace and masturbated in front of her, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Other employees also witnessed the incident, authorities said.

Mugshot for Luther Burden, 76, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure to an underage girl. (Courtesy of El Cajon Police)

The 17-year-old described the man to police as a homeless individual who lives in the area. Officers found the suspect, identified by ECPD as 76-year-old Luther Burden, and took him into custody.

Burden was on parole at the time of his arrest for other “sexually lewd acts.” In connection with Sunday’s incident, he faces charges of committing a lewd act in public, annoying or molesting a child, and violating the terms of his parole, ECPD said.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact ECPD at 619-579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.