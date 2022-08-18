SAN DIEGO — The woman who opened fire on a San Diego elementary school as a teen in 1979, killing two people and injuring nine others, will not be eligible for parole for at least three years, it was determined Thursday.

On January 29, 1979, Brenda Spencer shot a .22-caliber rifle from a window at her family’s house from across the street of Cleveland Elementary school in the San Carlos neighborhood.

Principal Burton Wragg and custodian Mike Suchar were killed in the shooting. Eight students and a police officer were also wounded.

The shooting was dubbed the “I don’t like Mondays” shooting due to Spencer later saying the attack was spurred by her dislike of Mondays.

Spencer was stipulated to a three-year Board of Parole Hearings parole suitability denial Thursday. The stipulation means that Spencer and the board agreed that she was not suitable for parole and cannot have a hearing for the next three years, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Court records show Spencer, who is currently imprisoned at the California Institution for Women in Chino, California, was initially scheduled to appear virtually before a San Diego judge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for her parole hearing.

Spencer was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 25 years.