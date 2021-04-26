Parking valet killed in Gaslamp shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — The parking valet who was killed Thursday in a pair of shootings in the Gaslamp Quarter was publicly identified Monday by San Diego police.

Justice Boldin, 28, was fatally shot in the first of two attacks by the same shooter, authorities say. He was working as a valet when he was shot near the corner of Fifth Avenue and J Street, according to police. Officers and then paramedics tried to save Boldin’s life, but he died at the scene.

The gunman then headed north on Fifth Avenue and opened fire on a group of men, wounding four of them, police said.

A group of citizens detained the suspect until officers arrived, police said. Police arrested Travis Sarreshteh, 32, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“Our ACE Parking family is deeply saddened about the incident that occurred last night in the Gaslamp. Our condolences go out to the victim, a beloved ACE employee, and his family,” said Keith B. Jones, the company’s owner.

ACE Parking has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Boldin’s family.