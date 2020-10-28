Parking tickets back in La Mesa after break for pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf Co. announced Wednesday it has agreed to buy driving-range chain Topgolf Entertainment Group in an all- stock transaction valued at $2 billion.

The merger combines Callaway, a global golf equipment company, with Topgolf, which made its name as a party-golf attraction for players at all skill levels. Topgolf's driving ranges allow players to track their golf balls electronically and play against other groups nearby while ordering food and drinks.