SAN DIEGO – As San Diego slowly starts to dry out from the recent storms, the City of San Diego is left to clean it all up.

But before city officials can fully assess the extent, the flooded areas must recede, especially in problematic places like Mission Valley.

From a parking structure submerged in water at Fashion Valley Mall, people can see blocked roads to drenched walkways throughout Mission Trails Regional Park.

This all happened one day after measurable damage, San Diegans are now out with the sun for a look at the damage.

“There’s a major problem when you have pooling like this. The entire bottom floor of that parking structure is like a river down there,” said Ricky Roy, a local engineer and documentary filmmaker out Tuesday to get a closer look at the flooded roads.

This comes after the brunt of a parade of storms drenched roads, highways, and overpasses countywide, leading to a collapsed boulder along State Route 94 according to officials with Caltrans District 11.

“We had to shut down the highways so our crews could respond and clear the roadways and make sure it’s safe for the traveling public,” said Everett Townsend with Caltrans.

As for the San Diego River, water levels have risen higher than expected, cresting at nearly nine feet as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the San Diego River that has swelled higher and higher than the roads going across it so this is water that’s flooded,” said Anthony Santacroce with the City of San Diego’s Stormwater Department. “The roads from Mission Valley come from the eastern mountains. It’s flowing down from the mountains through the river and it’s going to dump out into our oceans.”

Water levels are now on the decline, sitting at a minor flood stage according to the National Weather Service.

This news comes after nearly 20 rescues were made Monday by swift water rescue teams from overflowing water from the San Diego River.

“Just a little bit of running water can knock you off your feet and immobilize your car which has led to a lot of rescues,” Santacroce said.

Although Mission Valley is subject to flooding from the San Diego River, San Diegans still stressed the ongoing inconvenience, dangerous impacts, and long-term consequences as too much of a good thing pour down.

“Typical mitigation strategy is to pour the water into a storm drain and get it out into the ocean. That’s a quick fix but the problem in San Diego, is it’s raining right now but from March to November, we may not get another drop of rain, so it’s either feast or famine,” Roy said.