Parking meters could be coming to Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. — Parking meters could be coming to a popular street in Pacific Beach with the goal of speeding up turnover in prime spots and raising funds to beautify the area.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports a parking committee is considering a pilot program that would add 350 meters along Garnet Avenue between Crystal Pier and Fanuel Street. If approved, the one-year project would help community leaders see how meters could affect revenue and parking in an area where many people say 2-hour limits aren’t enforced.

Some business owners told FOX 5 Sunday that they are not fully onboard with the idea because it could affect employee parking. Others said they fear it will mean more parking troubles in residential areas.

Will Foreman is manager at Calonzzi’s Cheesesteaks. He said he understands both sides of the argument.

“Free parking is what people love out here, but if it’s for sprucing up the area, I am all for it,” he said.

The Union-Tribune said the parking committee will look to vote on the matter sometime this fall before it is considered by San Diego City Council.